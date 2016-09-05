A Mount Pleasant school bus carrying members of the boys track and field team rolled over Thursday evening near Talco in an accident that also involved an 18-wheeler and a third vehicle, according to information provided by the Mount Pleasant Tribune, KLTV, citizens of Titus County, and passers by of the accident.

The Tribune reported at 1:39 a.m. Friday that the accident on United States Highway 271 killed Mount Pleasant girls track assistant coach Angelica Beard and seriously injured six other people. Beard was following the boys bus in a sedan, but the girls track team’s bus was several miles behind the incident.

KLTV reported the 18-wheeler’s driver, Bradley Ray Farmer of Missouri, died as well. The rig drifted into a lane of oncoming traffic, the bus driver avoided a collision but lost control, and the rig collided with the sedan driven by Beard.

The Tribune denoted six people were flown by helicopters to Tyler for treatment. Hospitals nearer to the scene are treating victims as well.

