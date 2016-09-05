Contact Us
It’s Official: Don Henley @ AAC

The Eagles legend & Texas native will celebrate his 70th birthday in Dallas July 22nd, with lots of special guests joining the party on stage. Rock Nation: register to win free tickets.

Rest in Peace

Rock and roll pioneer Chuck Berry has died at the age of 90.

Legends at SXSW

Rock Hall Of Fame members expand interest in Austin's annual big event.

What’s the One Thing Visitors Should Do in Tyler?

By Jen Austin 5 hours ago

Texas didn't make the Top 10 on the list of bucket list states to visit, but it got me thinking about the big secrets that East Texas does offer, and I have to ask.  What's the one thing that's a must-do for visitors in Tyler?

Reports: Mount Pleasant Boys Track Team Involved In Bus Rollover Accident + Girls Coach Angelica Beard Killed In Following Vehicle

By ETSN 12 hours ago

A Mount Pleasant school bus carrying members of the boys track and field team rolled over Thursday evening near Talco in an accident that also involved an 18-wheeler and a third vehicle, according to information provided by the Mount Pleasant Tribune, KLTV, citizens of Titus County, and passers by of the accident.

The Tribune reported at 1:39 a.m. Friday that the accident on United States Highway 271 killed Mount Pleasant girls track assistant coach Angelica Beard and seriously injured six other people. Beard was following the boys bus in a sedan, but the girls track team’s bus was several miles behind the incident.

KLTV reported the 18-wheeler’s driver, Bradley Ray Farmer of Missouri, died as well. The rig drifted into a lane of oncoming traffic, the bus driver avoided a collision but lost control, and the rig collided with the sedan driven by Beard.

The Tribune denoted six people were flown by helicopters to Tyler for treatment. Hospitals nearer to the scene are treating victims as well.

